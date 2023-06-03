Motion Poster Of Prabhu Deva's Next Petta Rap Out

Actor-director-choreographer Prabhu Deva is renowned for his exceptional dance skills and he has choreographed numerous popular songs in Indian cinema. Some of his notable works as a choreographer include films like Kadhalan, Minsara Kanavu, Kaathala Kaathala and others. In addition to his choreography career, Prabhu Deva has also directed several successful films, both in Tamil and Hindi. His directorial ventures include movies like Pokkiri, Rowdy Rathore, and ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. Recently, the Tamil actor Prabhu Deva announced his next Tamil movie for his fans by releasing the motion poster of the same on Twitter. It will be directed by the Malayalam filmmaker SJ Sinu.

The highly anticipated film, starring Prabhu Deva, is titled Petta Rap after his timeless hit song. The makers first showed a city in their introduction video, followed by a neon billboard with “Sing, action, Dance repeat" written below the title of the movie Petta Rap.

The true nature and treatment of the film are revealed through this tagline. The title of the movie is taken from Prabhu Deva’s popular song from the 1994 movie Kadhalan. The lyrics were written by director S Shankar while the music was given by AR Rahman.

After watching the motion poster of the movie, it is expected that Petta Rap will be an action musical, full of dance songs. Jobi P Sam will produce the film under Blue Hill Films in collaboration with Blue Hill Nael Communication. This film will mark the Tamil debut of SJ Sinu, who is known for directing Malayalam films like Theru and Djibouti.

Imman will be composing the music for the movie while cinematography will be done by Jithu Damodar. The shooting of the movie will begin on June 15 with Pondicherry and Chennai as the main locations. It is also being shot in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Prabhu Deva will next be seen in Flashback. The trailer for the movie was published in March, and it also features Regina Cassandra, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vijay Vishwa, Ilavarau, and other notable actors in pivotal roles.