Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Toned Body In A Bikini, Soaks Up The Sun In The Lap Of Nature

Mouni Roy often shares fun moments and snippets on her Instagram handle for which she enjoys a massive fan following. She recently uploaded a photo dump featuring some of her fondest moments. Right from basking in laps of nature, to slaying a bikini, from enjoying the azure blue waters to witnessing a breathtaking sunset, Mouni shared it all.

Fans and well-wishers dropped in heartfelt comments on seeing the pictures. Mouni’s best friend and actress Disha Patani on seeing the pictures took to the comments section and wrote, ‘So beautiful ❤️❤️.’

Have a look at the photos:

Mouni indeed looked breathtakingly dishing out major fashion goals with her outfits. In the first picture, she donned a pink frock and looked all things adorable. In the second picture, she struck a pose with utmost perfection as she sat by the riverside. In the third picture, she donned a bikini in shades of blue and green, with a sarong. In the fourth picture, she candidly posed with a wine bottle in a bathrobe. The remaining photos featured some of her happy days from her Cannes trip.

Mouni Roy has come a long way ever since she made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She became a popular name after she starred in Naagin. Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. Recently, she was also seen in a music video titled ‘Dotara’ along with Jubin Nautiyal. Last month, Mouni Roy also made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival when she sported a strapless white plunge-neck gown and won everyone’s heart.

Next, Mouni will share the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick The Virgin Tree.