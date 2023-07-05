Mouni Roy Looks Ravishing In Black Crop Top And Leather Pants, See Pic

Mouni Roy needs no introduction. She has become one of the highest-paid Hindi television actresses after appearing in the supernatural thriller series Naagin and its sequel, Naagin 2. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, she is also known as a fashion icon. She never misses a single chance to embrace her distinctive sense of style and surprise her fans.

Recently, she has once again set the internet on fire with her most recent Instagram photo. The diva posted a photograph on Instagram of herself wearing a black outfit. The actress opted for a sleeveless crop top with a plunging neckline, which she teamed with leather pants. Mouni chose simple makeup and kept her traces open as she posed for the camera. Take a look at the post:

The post went viral in no time. Seeing the picture, one of her fans commented, “Wow, stunning," and another said, “Stunner." Many dropped red hearts and fire emoticons in the comments section.

However, not only in Western outfits, Mouni looks equally beautiful in Indian attire. Two days back, Mouni posted a few photos of her ethnic look, which took the internet by storm. She draped a sheer pastel saree with yellow and silver zari embroidery all over it. Mouni rounded off her appearance with a strappy green blouse. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Forever a saree girl," in the caption. The actress opted for glam makeup, including nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and nude lipstick. She nailed the look by keeping her hair open in wavy curls.

Mouni Roy made her acting debut in 2006 with the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She started her movie journey in 2011 with the Punjabi film Hero Hitler in Love. Later, she appeared in many popular movies like Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China, and Brahmāstra: Part One- Shiva, to name a few.

She was recently seen in the music video Dotara, sung by Payal Dev and Jubin Nautiyal. The video was a huge hit and garnered 24 million views on YouTube. She will soon be seen in the upcoming crime mystery thriller film Penthouse. The film is directed by Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla Mastan and Alibhai Burmawalla and will also star Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. Apart from this, she also has The Virgin Tree in her kitty.