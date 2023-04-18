Mouni Roy, Neha Dhupia, AR Rahman Meet Tim Cook Ahead of Apple Mumbai Store Launch; Photos Go Viral

Tim Cook is in India to inaugurate the Apple Stores in Mumbai and New Delhi. During his visit to the Apple Store in Mumbai’s Bandra several B-Town celebrities including AR Rahman, Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy, Farah Khan Ali, and singer Armaan Malik had the opportunity to interact with the Apple CEO. The celebrities shared photos of the occasion on Instagram and also expressed their thoughts about visiting the Apple Store in Mumbai. Posting an all-happy selfie with Tim Cook, the actress wrote, “What a store and what a story," she wrote in the caption.

Mouni Roy posted a set of photographs on her social media account capturing her experience at the store inauguration. The first photo shows the actress and her husband posing with Cook. The diva also shared pictures with Madhuri Dixit and AR Rahman."You often find yourself thinking about being a brand, especially in this day and age. Lucky to have met the man that runs one of the most iconic brands from my generation," Mouni wrote in the caption.

Prior to the launch of the Apple retail store, the Apple CEO visited Mumbai. Cook had a business meeting at Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilla, and is reported to have met with other prominent industrialists, such as N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons. Amidst the busy schedule, he also found time to enjoy vada pav, a popular local snack, with actor Madhuri Dixit.

The first-ever Apple store in India, located at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), is scheduled to open today. The company is set to launch a second store in New Delhi on April 20. The inauguration of the Mumbai store is happening at the same time as Apple’s 25-year celebration of operating in India.

The Mumbai-based Apple BKC store will be available to the public from Tuesday onwards, where customers can discover and experience the company’s products and services, receive store assistance, and participate in free Apple sessions to enhance their device usage. The Mumbai and New Delhi stores, being the first two retail stores of Apple in India, will be accessible to customers from India and other parts of the world.

