Home » Movies » Sexy! Mouni Roy Raises The Heat In A Plunging Bodysuit; Hot Photo Shoot Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Sexy! Mouni Roy Raises The Heat In A Plunging Bodysuit; Hot Photo Shoot Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 12:43 IST

Mumbai, India

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy turns up the heat in a very sexy bodysuit.

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is breaking the internet with her latest sexy video in a green bodysuit for a magazine photo shoot.

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is turning up the heat on Instagram with her sexy video. Mouni, who is quite action on Instagram, on Thursday sent her fans into a frenzy as she shared a photo wearing a revealing bodysuit. Her hot photo went viral in no time. Later, the actress posted a racy video giving a glimpse into her latest photo shoot for a magazine.

In the teaser video, Mouni Roy shared the glimpses of her various looks for the photo shoot. For one of the looks, Mouni Roy opted for a glamorous green bodysuit with a plunging neckline. She also donned a fuchsia pink bikini for the photo shoot.

Last month, Mouni Roy made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. She donned a strapless white plunge-neck gown for her big moment.

Mouni often sends her fans into a frenzy with her racy photo shoots and hot videos on Instagram. Earlier, the actress shared a video of her chilling on her Italian vacay in an orange bikini halter top which she teamed with a thigh-high slit skirt. The Naagin star struck a series of sensuous poses in her sexy outfit as she made the most of her time in Italy’s Amalfi Coast. She simply captioned her post: “In a day dream."

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy looks smoking hot in a sexy orange bikini.

From television to the big screen; Mouni Roy has ruled it all. She has undoubtedly come a long way ever since she made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Mouni became a household name after she starred in the first season of supernatural-thriller show Naagin. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna among others.

Next, Mouni will share the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick The Virgin Tree.

Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood, in...Read More
  1. bollywood
  2. brahmastra
  3. Mouni Roy
first published:June 01, 2023, 12:43 IST
last updated:June 01, 2023, 12:43 IST