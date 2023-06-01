Sexy! 'Bikini Queen' Mouni Roy Stuns All With Her Hottest Photoshoot Ever

Mouni Roy’s Instagram is a treat for her fans. Just visit her profile and you’ll know why! The actress has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. And therefore, each time she drops a picture on social media, she leaves everyone absolutely stunned.

On Thursday too, Mouni Roy dropped a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot for a magazine in which she was seen posing in an orange bikini. She accessorised her look with golden jewellery and looked hottest as ever. The pictures are setting fire on social media and leaving netizens gasping for breath.

While several users dropped fire emojis to the comment section of Mouni’s post, one of the users called her ‘bikini queen’. Another fan wrote, “Aaahhhh mouni and her perfect hourglass figure". “Stop Killing us," a third comment read.

Earlier today, Mouni Roy dropped aother video from the photoshoot in which she was seen flaunting her curves in a glamorous green bodysuit with a plunging neckline.

Mouni Roy has come a long way ever since she made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She became a popular name after she starred in Naagin. Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. Recently, she was also seen in a music video titled ‘Dotara’ along with Jubin Nautiyal. Last month, Mouni Roy also made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival when she sported a strapless white plunge-neck gown and won everyone’s heart.

Next, Mouni will share the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick The Virgin Tree.