Mouni Roy's Sexy Swimwear Photo Leaves Even Disha Patani Stunned; Check Here

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani share a strong bond. They two are good friends and often compliment each other on social media. On Friday night too, Disha could not stop herself from showering love on Mouni when the Brahmastra actress took to her Instsgram handle and shared drop-dead gorgeous pictures.

In the photos, Mouni Roy was seen posing in a blue and white swimwear. She kept her hair open and accessorised her look with two bracelets of blue and white colour respectively. Needless to say, the actress looked hottest as ever in the photos. Soon after the post was shared, Disha Patani took to the comment section and wrote, ‘beauty’ with red heart emojis.

Last month too, Disha Patani wrote ‘so beautiful’ after Mouni Roy shared breathtakingly gorgeous photos in a hot black backless outfit.

Mouni Roy has come a long way ever since she made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She became a popular name after she starred in Naagin. Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra. Recently, she was also seen in a music video titled ‘Dotara’ along with Jubin Nautiyal.

Next, Mouni will share the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick The Virgin Tree.

On the other hand, Disha Patani will soon be seen in action-thriller film Yodha which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in the lead. Besides this, Disha is also involved in Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated project, titled Project K. The magnum opus also features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.