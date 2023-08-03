Mouni Roy Sizzles In An All-Black Outfit As She Gets Clicked With Suraj Nambiar At Airport; Watch

Back in 2022, Mouni Roy had a fairytale wedding with Suraj Nambiar in Goa, and the couple have been going strong ever since. Time and again, they dish out major couple goals with their adorable display of affection for each other and don’t shy away from expressing the same even in public. Having said that, the lovebirds were recently spotted walking hand in hand at the airport. The paparazzi shared a video of the same on social media.

In the video, Mouni looked effortlessly glam in all things black. She kept it causal and comfy in a black crop polo T-shirt, which she teamed with a long skirt. She completed her look with black shades and kept her wavy locks, and paired her attire with black sneakers. Suraj Nambiar on the other hand looked uber cool pastel green T-shirt which he paired with baggy black track pants. The couple donned their brightest smiles, acknowledged the paparazzi, while they stepped inside the airport.

Have a look at the video:

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, were dating for almost three years before they decided to take the plunge and tie the sacred knot. The couple exchanged wedding vows on January 27 back in 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Back in 2023, in an interview with ETimes, Mouni opened up about her relationship with Suraj. “What works for us is the fact that we both are very occupied in our professional lives. So, the moments we get to spend with each other, we make the most of them. There’s a conscious effort to utilise this time positively. We have grown a lot in this relationship. It has been quite a journey. We have had our fair share of arguments. But today, we are at a stage where we can be with each other without complaining, and just be ourselves and be happy,” She shared.

Mouni Roy made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She became a popular name after she starred in Naagin. Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra. Recently, she was also seen in a music video titled ‘Dotara’ alongside Jubin Nautiyal.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in a pivotal role in the 2022 film Brahmastra which also starred Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and Nagarjuna. She will next share the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick The Virgin Tree.