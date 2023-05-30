Mouni Roy Steps Up Her Fashion Game, Is 'Overflowing With Joy' In Latest Pics; Check Here

Following her commendable performance in the film Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva in 2022, the actress is now “overflowing with joy" as she has stepped into the realm of entrepreneurship by becoming a restaurateur. On Tuesday, Mouni Roy shared inside glimpses of her new eatery named Badmaash in Mumbai. “Overflowing with joy and culinary delights as our new restaurant unfurls its doors….!" wrote Mouni in her caption. For the special day, Mouni was seen donning a funky and graphic cami dress that she layered with a grey-hued and side-slit knotted skirt. The Naagin actress looked stylish as she complemented her overall look with a black sling bag and matching sneakers.

Check the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

As soon as she shared the post, several fans and her industry friends including actress Karishma Lala Sharma, Anusha Dandekar, and Kruti Mahesh congratulated Mouni for her new restaurant. Reacting to the pictures, the social media users flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons. A fan commented, “Congrats Mouni…..beauty with brain," while another wrote, “Looking gorgeous."

Expressing her excitement about her new venture, Mouni Roy said, “I am thrilled to open Badmaash, a restaurant that represents my love for progressive Indian cuisine. The menu at Badmaash is an absolute delight, and I am excited to share this culinary journey with everyone. The Stir-fried Mushroom Milagu with Shimeji Crisps is one of my personal favourites, and I can’t wait for everyone to try it. The Mounilicious cocktail is also a must-try, a perfect blend of flavours and a subtle hint of curry leaves that will surprise your taste buds."

Mouni Roy’s recently opened restaurant boasts captivating tiger-themed interiors, where warm grey tones, golden accents, wooden elements, and lush greens intertwine to cultivate an ambience reminiscent of a serene wildlife sanctuary.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy was last seen in Brahmastra, where she portrayed the primary antagonist named Junoon. Her upcoming project, The Virgin Tree, will feature her alongside Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Sanjay Dutt, the film will showcase Mouni Roy’s next acting endeavour.