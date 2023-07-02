Mouni Roy Stuns In A Pink Mini Dress, Poses With Hubby Dearest Suraj Nambiar In New Photos

Mouni Roy has left her fans swooning with her latest photos on Instagram. The actress exuded elegance as she posed alongside her husband, Suraj Nambiar, in a series of snapshots that have taken social media by storm. Her pets are also featured in the post.

Mouni Roy shared the adorable pictures on her official Instagram handle, leaving her followers in awe. The actress looked radiant in a gorgeous pink mini-dress. The outfit showcased Mouni’s effortless style. She captioned it as ‘Sunday x.” Disha Patani also dropped a comment saying them ‘Cutiess’. Mouni’s pink mini-dress became an instant fashion sensation. She paired the outfit with minimal accessories and subtle makeup.

Take a look at the post here:

The pictures quickly became a talking point on social media platforms, with fans showering Mouni and Suraj with heartfelt compliments and best wishes. The actress often grabbed headlines for her stunning photoshoots. She also often gets clicks with her bestie Disha Patani.

Mouni Roy made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She became a popular name after she starred in Naagin. Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra. Recently, she was also seen in a music video titled ‘Dotara’ alongside Jubin Nautiyal.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in a pivotal role in the 2022 film Brahmastra which also starred Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and Nagarjuna. She will next share the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick The Virgin Tree.