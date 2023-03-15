Mouni Roy Turns Up the Heat With Racy Bikini Shoot on Miami Beach; Check Out Her Sexy Photos

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy put her toned body on display in a series of sexy photos on Wednesday. The 37-year-old star donned a multi-coloured patterned bikini set with a pair of stylish goggles.

Her light brown hair was parted on the right-hand side and brushed the top of her back as she posed for several sultry photos. Mouni captioned her bikini photos as: “Hello Miami." Fans were quick to shower Mouni with positive compliments.

Mouni Roy is currently in the US for the Entertainers Tour along with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Stebin Ben, and Zara Khan. Mouni has been bonding with Disha a lot on the tour and their photos on social media are proof.

Mouni Roy earlier took to her social media handle and shared several photos with her new BFF Disha Patani. In the first photo, Mouni is seen wearing a white cleavage-baring short dress, with matching glasses as she poses close to Disha who looks hotness overloaded in a white bikini top and a pink micro mini skirt. Mouni then dropped a few pictures of her happy time with Disha. Sharing these photos, Mouni wrote, “Me and my D at random."

Well, photos and videos from the Entertainers Tour has been taking over the internet for a while now. Earlier, Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire as they danced together to Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s popular song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. Akshay and Nora were performing in Dallas as part of their US tour. While Akshay and Nora brought the house down with their scintillating performance, netizens didn’t seem impressed by their act and called them out for copying Allu Arjun and Samantha’s hook step from the song.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen on the reality TV show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters 5 as a judge.

Read all the Latest Movies News here