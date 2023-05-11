Mouni Roy's Black Backless Outfit Pics Leave Fans Gasping For Breath; Disha Patani Reacts

If there is one actress who never fails to leave everyone completely impressed with her fashion and style, then it is obviously Mouni Roy. The actress has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. On Thursday too, the Brahmastra actress took to her social media handle and shared a series of drop-dead gorgeous pictures.

In the photos, Mouni was seen posing in a hot black backless outfit. She left her hair open and decided to ditch accessories. What made Mouni look ever more gorgeous was her light make-up and subtle expressions. Check out the pictures here:

Soon after the photos were shared online, fans and friends rushed to the comment section to compliment the actress. Mouni’s Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani dropped red heart emojis. Disha Patani also wrote, “so beautiful". One of the users wrote, “I’m shocked 😳.. cutness overloaded". Another user called Mouni ‘stunning’ whereas one of the fans wrote, ‘flawless’.

Mouni Roy has come a long way ever since she made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She became a popular name after she starred in Naagin. Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra. Recently, she was also seen in a music video titled ‘Dotara’ along with Jubin Nautiyal.

Next, Mouni will share the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick The Virgin Tree.