Movie Artists Association To Collaborate With Bollywood Artists Association; What It Means

The Movie Artists Association (MAA) and the Bollywood Artists Association (BAA) have joined hands, symbolising a remarkable milestone in uniting India’s diverse film industries. Led by MAA President Vishnu Manchu, this collaboration aims to bring together prominent industries like Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi under one unified association. It signifies a significant step towards fostering unity and collaboration within the Indian film industry.

In a recent development, MAA and Cinetaa (Hindi Film and TV Association) have formed a friendly pact, promoting camaraderie between Telugu and Bollywood artists. This agreement allows Bollywood artists working in Telugu films and Telugu artists working in Bollywood to become members of their respective associations. It also grants crucial benefits to Bollywood artists, including access to MAA’s health scheme and arbitration services in case of disputes during their work in the Telugu film industry. This pact aims to strengthen the bond between the two industries and foster mutual support and cooperation among their artists.

Vishnu Manchu, emphasising the safety and security of women artists, has established an exclusive “Women Artists’ Empowerment Panel" within MAA. This panel comprises industry experts who have collaboratively devised a comprehensive action plan to safeguard the interests and well-being of women artists in their work environments.

To further strengthen the committee, Ms Sunitha Krishnan, a distinguished Padma Shri awardee, has been appointed as the honorary chairman. The formation of this committee reflects MAA’s commitment to creating a supportive and secure environment for women artists within the industry.

Under the leadership of Vishnu Manchu, the Movie Artists Association (MAA) has achieved significant milestones since October 2021. Recently, they have faced challenges with membership registration, but MAA has been proactive in addressing these concerns. They have collaborated with well-known corporate hospitals in Hyderabad to provide medical health cards and organize health camps, ensuring their members have access to quality healthcare.

In addition, MAA has shown compassion by supporting struggling artisans with substantial old-age security pensions. They have also provided financial assistance to the families of deceased actors, understanding the hardships they face. MAA has gone a step further by offering financial aid for the education of the deceased actors’ children, alleviating the burden during tough times.

These initiatives demonstrate MAA’s dedication to the well-being of its members and their families, ensuring they receive essential medical care, financial support, and educational assistance when they need it most.