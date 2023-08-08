Movies In Which Nandamuri Balakrishna And Roja Selvamani Played Brother And Sister

Actress-turned-politician Roja Selvamani was one of the leading actresses in Tamil and Telugu films from 1991 to 2002. Currently, she is serving as the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement of Andhra Pradesh. The actress also enjoys a huge fan base. She has bagged three Nandi Awards and one Tamil State Film Award for her outstanding performances. Her pairing with actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was a super hit in the Telugu film industry.

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Roja were paired for the first time in the Telugu-language high fantasy film Bhairava Dweepam. The movie was directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao and was a huge success. The film won nine state Nandi Awards and is considered a landmark fantasy film in Telugu cinema. Since then, the duo has held a special place in the hearts of the viewers. The audience wanted to see them together on a silver screen. Today, let’s take a look at the movie in which the duo played a loving brother and sister.

1. Sri Krishnarjuna Vijayam

It is a 1996 Telugu-language Hindu mythological film, directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao and backed by B Venkatarama Reddy under the banner of Chandamama Vijaya Combines. In the movie, Nandamuri Balakrishna played the dual roles of Lord Krishna and Arjuna. Roja played the role of Draupadi and also acted as the younger sister of Lord Krishna. The film won four Nandi Awards.

2. Peddannayya

In the 1997 Telugu-language drama film Peddannayya, Balakrishna played a loving brother. The movie was directed by Sarath and backed by Nandamuri Ramakrishna under the banner of Ramakrishna Horticultural Cine Studios. It also starred Roja and Indraja in important roles. The music for the film was composed by Koti.

3. Sultan

Sultan is a 1999 Telugu-language action film, produced by MRV Prasad and directed by Sarath. The film featured an ensemble cast including Nandamuri Balakrishna, Krishna, Krishnam Raju, Roja, Rachana and Deepti Bhatnagar. The film was a huge hit at the box office.

Nandamuri Balakrishna will soon be seen in the action drama film Bhagavanth Kesari. The movie is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi and also stars Arjun Rampal and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles.