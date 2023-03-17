Kannada actor Rishab Shetty’s last film Kantara emerged as one of the biggest hits last year. The film not only gained rave reviews from critics but also managed to leave a footprint in the heart of cine-goers. Kantara will be screened at a United Nations headquarters in Geneva on March 17.

Filmmaker Rishab Shetty delivered his speech on Thursday at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). The director-actor shared a string of photos on Twitter. For the day, Rishab opted to go for Indian ethnic, donning a white kurta and pants along with a violet Nehru coat. He rounded up his look with brown boots. He also added a photo of himself outside the UN’s office.

“Proud to represent ECO FAWN in submitting Oral Statement at UNHRC. The significance in the promotion of cultural rights of forest dwellers and protection of forests in Kantara is deciphered at the international forum,” Rishab wrote in the caption of the tweet.

Proud to represent ECO FAWN in submitting Oral Statement at UNHRC. The significance in promotion of cultural rights of forest dwellers and protection of forests in Kantara is deciphered at the international forum. pic.twitter.com/sg9PGJOfsp— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) March 16, 2023

The actor also released his speech along with the photos. Rishab stated that environmental sustainability is the need of the hour. As an actor and director, he aims to impact at the grassroots level, Rishab remarked.

“The global agencies and the governmental organisations are at the forefront of the pursuit of environmental sustainability. In addition, civil society in India is also involved in local environmental protection. The medium of cinema holds a mirror to such environmental consciousness and plays an important role in showing reality to the world. We are proud that many Indian movies have talked about environment protection through fictional and real stories and created awareness about it,” he added.

The filmmaker also mentioned that in his film Kantara, there are important elements about human life in the lap of nature, local beliefs and rituals of people. Rishab added that Kantara showed “how our connection with the environment, its effect on us, co-existence and cultural values are interdependent".

“Movies like Kantara expose reality and inspire people to face environmental challenges and solve problems. They awaken emotions and move people towards environmental protection. I appeal to everyone present that such hard work should be recognised and encouraged,” Rishab concluded.

It has now been reported by IANS that due to technical reasons, Rishab Shetty’s speech was stopped after 12 seconds. Sources close to him also shared that as the translation was not available, another speaker was asked to speak.

Kantara will also have its screening on Friday, March 17 at Pathe Balexert theatre.

Kantara has been produced by Hombale Films. The film has been written, directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty. Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Sapthami Gowda are in pivotal roles in the film.

