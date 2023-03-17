Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway stars Rani Mukerji as an Indian mother whose children are taken away from her by Norwegian authorities. The film, which was released today, is based on a real-life immigrant Indian mother who fights the Norwegian foster care system and legal machinery to win back custody of her children. While the film has received mixed reviews from critics, the Norwegian Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund reviewed the film and said that the film has ‘factual inaccuracies’ and the story is a ‘fictional representation of the case’.

In an op-ed article for Indian Express, he wrote, “Given Rani Mukerji’s acting prowess, it is difficult to remain unmoved by it, and movie-goers might come out thinking of Norway as an uncaring country. But as the Norwegian Ambassador to India, it is important for me to present the official Norwegian perspective and correct factual inaccuracies that this film unfortunately portrays. The case that the movie is inspired by was resolved a decade ago in cooperation with Indian authorities and an agreement between all the parties involved. This movie is a fictional representation of the case."

He shared his article on Twitter and wrote about the film, “It incorrectly depicts Norway’s belief in family life and our respect for different cultures. Child welfare is a matter of great responsibility, never motivated by payments or profit. #Norwaycares."

In the article, he also admitted, “Yes, we have different cultural practices. Yes, we might have different parenting traditions in Norway. But our human instincts are not different. A mother’s love in Norway is no different from a mother’s love in India. I take pride in the system that I represent, where we are constantly eager to learn from experience and listen to criticism. Child welfare cases are often complex, but the best interest of the child is always the paramount principle in all the work.”

In the closing notes of the op-ed he shared, “The fundamental principle of child welfare in Norway is to safeguard the best interests of the child. This principle is strongly reflected in our laws and constitution and is based on our obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. When the rights of a child conflict with the interests of the parents, the rights of the child are to take precedence.”

Helmed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway was released in theatres on March 17.

