Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway was released on Friday and has managed to collect Rs 1.27 crore on its opening day. The film stars Rani Mukerji as an Indian mother whose children are taken away from her by Norwegian authorities. Based on Sagarika Chakaraborty’s book The Journey of a Mother, the film has been helmed by Ashima Chibber and also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh, and Anirban Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Riding on glowing word of mouth, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway picked up momentum as Day 1 progressed… Fri ₹ 1.27 cr [535 screens]… Biz on Sat and Sun crucial, needs to grow multifold/jump for a healthy weekend total. #India biz. #MCVN.” The film has recorded lesser openings than Rani’s previous outing at the box office, Bunty Aur Babli 2.

The film, which starred Saif Ali Khan opposite Rani, recorded Rs 2.60 crore on its opening day. The film had released in November 2021 and also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. While Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway may not have recorded good numbers at the ticket window, the sales are expected to increase over the weekend.

According to a review by News18 Showsha, “The film successfully grabs your attention right since its first frame. But soon, the emotional scenes become too contrived. The intense and profound emotionality doesn’t quite transform on celluloid and you might be left waiting for more. As sadistic as that may sound, the core essence of the narrative is harrowing to say the least but the loud howl and the chest-beating don’t strike a chord in the way you would have expected them to. The execution is dry and it seems like the sentimental scenes are coerced on you only so that you can shed buckets of tears.” Several Bollywood actors and critics have praised the film.

