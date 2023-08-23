Mrs World 2022 Sargam Koushal Shares Stunning Pics In Black Bikini From Mauritius

Mrs World 2022 pageant winner Sargam Koushal recently shared glamourous pictures from the beaches of Mauritius on her Instagram handle and the photoshoot is now going viral.

In the pictures, Sargam is flawlessly posing for the camera in black swimwear. Mrs World 2022 can be seen posing in the water on the shores of the beach in a black, embroidered bikini. In the next picture, she is seen lying in the water as she basks in the beach sun with her eyes closed and her hair open to the beach winds.

While posting the pictures, she wrote, “Hello, not so summer body! My first ever swimwear shoot for @manishvaidofficial." The photographs were taken by Rishab Rambaruth, and the make-up was done by Naunkoo Neel, as mentioned in the caption. It ended with, “Thank you team Mrs Mauritius World and Mr Prakash Ramdhun for making this possible."

Social media users praised her beauty. One user wrote, “If you were at Miss World, you would have won that too…you look stunning." Another netizen commented, “Can someone look elegant in swimwear also…yes yes…it’s you." One reply on the second picture said, “Absolutely fantastic," and many fans also showed love through heart emojis on the posts. Both posts have gained thousands of likes on the platform. The photo shoot is a promotional shoot for a swimwear brand.

Sargam Koushal won the title of Mrs World in 2022, in a Las Vegas ceremony. The Mrs World title is given to the women who are married. She became the second Indian woman to win the crown after 21 years. The only other Indian woman to win the title was Dr Aditi Govitrikar in 2001 and she was also a judge in the 2022 edition of the pageant.

Sargam Koushal is a 32-year-old former teacher, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir. She lives with her husband Aditya Manohar Sharma, an Indian naval officer, in Mumbai. She thanked her husband for providing support in her modelling journey. She said, “The man who made this moment possible." She did her master’s in English Literature from the University of Jammu, and she got her BEd degree from the Government BEd College Jammu.