Mrunal Thakur Celebrates One Year Of Sita Ramam, Drops BTS Video Capturing Love, Warmth, Giggles; Watch

Mrunal Thakur made her Telugu debut with Sita Ramam. The romantic drama has completed one year today and on this special day, the lead actress shared a Behind The Scene video on her Instagram handle. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film also stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. The film was one of the most loved and successful films and was released in 4 languages.

Mrunal took to social media to share a heartwarming video that captures the essence of the film. The video captures the many moments of the film, never before seen behind the scenes as it reflects on the happiness, joy, and tears the film brings out. Sita Ramam brought back to the screen, a classic genre of larger-than-life romance on screen. She wrote in her post, Dear Audience, This was my first Telugu debut and the love you all showered me with was just beyond my wildest dreams! You accepted me as your own Telugu Ammai and thank you for making this incredible and memorable journey of love, so so special. I promise to always entertain you with a different range of characters for many many many more years (so be prepared) @hanurpudi thank you for helping me bring out the best version of Sita @dqsalmaan I can go on and on about how memorable you made this whole experience for me (go read the birthday post I just put up for you, that’ll tell you why).”

Watch the video here:

Sita Raman is a period romantic drama Sita Ramam set in 1964. The emotional love story which begins with an anonymous letter turned out to be a commercial success released last year.

Mrunal was last seen in Lust Stories 2. She will be next seen with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is currently being dubbed as VD13. In an official statement, Mrunal shared that she is excited to share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda. She heaped praises on the actor and recalled the memorable characters he played on screen as of now.

“I’m looking forward to working with Vijay as I do know that we can learn together and from each other as actors. Currently, we have started prep and the shoot of the film will start soon, and sharing screen space with Vijay is something I’m excited about. Whatever roles he does on screen, he has this great ability to bring this great spark on screen when he’s in front of the camera. With each passing film, he’s given such memorable characters which have become etched into our memories be it Dr. Arjun Reddy Deshmukh in Arjun Reddy or Vijay Anthony in Mahanati,” Mrunal said.