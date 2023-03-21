Mrunal Thakur left her fans worried on Tuesday after she dropped a teary-eyed picture of herself on social media. She shared the photo on her Instagram stories and opened up about being ‘naive and vulnerable’. The Sita Ramam actress mentioned that even though ‘yesterday was tough’, she is ‘stronger, wiser and happier’ today.

“Yesterday was tough. But today I’m stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don’t read out loud but I’m choosing to read mine out loud – because maybe someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt. Taking one day at a time! It’s ok to be naive and vulnerable (sic)," she wrote.

Later, Mrunal dropped another video of herself and revealed that it was a throwback picture from the time when she thought she was feeling ‘extremely low’. “And that picture was taken at a time when I felt I was extremely low and couldn’t make it but today, I am happy. I made it. Wohoo," she said in the video.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Mrunal Thakur has relocated to Hyderabad. Reports claimed that the actress purchased a new home in the city since she wants to concentrate her acting career in South Indian films, especially after the success of Sita Ramam. However, there is no official confirmation regarding her relocation so far.

on the work front, Mrunal Thakur was recently seen in a cameo role alongside Akshay Kumar in Selfiee. She is now gearing up for the release of the crime thriller, Gumraah. In the film, she will be seen playing the role of a cop. Besides Mrunal, the film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role and will be released on April 7.

Apart from this, Mrunal has some other projects in her pipeline too including Umesh Shukla’s Aankh Micholi and R Balki’s anthology, Lust Stories 2.

