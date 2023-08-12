Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salman-starrer Sita Ramam Takes Home Best Film Award At IFFM

The hit movie Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, has added another feather to its cap by bagging the Best Film award at the Indian Film Festival Melbourne (IFFM) 2023. This Telugu period romance film, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, was released on August 5 last year. The film’s success has been further acknowledged as actress Mrunal Thakur receives the Diversity in Cinema award for her commendable performances across diverse roles and languages within the Indian film industry.

The accolade marks another high point for Sita Ramam, which has already captured the hearts of audiences. Mrunal Thakur’s versatility and talent have been recognized, contributing to her recognition with the Diversity in Cinema award. This award acknowledges her contributions to the world of Indian cinema, showcasing her ability to excel in various roles and languages.

Following the success of Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur’s career is on an upward trajectory. She is set to play the lead heroine in the upcoming Telugu film Hi Nanna, starring opposite popular Telugu actor Nani. The movie is scheduled to release on December 21. Media reports suggest that her remuneration fees have seen an increase post the success of Sita Ramam, with Mrunal Thakur reportedly charging Rs 3 crore for Hi Nanna.

Furthermore, the talented actress is set to share the screen with rising Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda in his 16th film. This project also marks the reunion of the successful Geetha Govindam fame director-actor duo, Parasuram Petla and Vijay Deverakonda.

Mrunal Thakur’s exceptional performances have garnered attention not only within Bollywood but across various regional film industries in India. This recognition has paved the way for exciting opportunities in her career. She is rumoured to be cast in Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming pan-India movie, tentatively titled SK22, directed by AR Murugadoss. Although the official cast announcement is awaited, this potential collaboration has already sparked anticipation among fans.