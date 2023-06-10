Mrunal Thakur Exudes Elegance In A Classy Black Jumpsuit, Fans Go Gaga; Photos

Mrunal Thakur has once again left her fans awe-struck with her latest photos. The actress is exuding elegance in a black jumpsuit. In no time the photos went viral on social media and also garnered immense praise from fans, who couldn’t contain their excitement over her stunning appearance.

In the photos, which she shared on her Instagram handle, Mrunal is seen wearing an all-black jumpsuit. The outfit featured a well-tailored that accentuated her figure. The actress effortlessly carried herself with poise. The minimalistic yet chic design of the jumpsuit allowed Mrunal’s natural beauty to shine. Complementing the jumpsuit, Mrunal Thakur opted for minimal accessories. Her hair was combed in a side partition and styled in a pony which complemented the overall look. The actress’s makeup was kept radiant, with a focus on glowing skin, subtle smoky eyes, and a nude lip.

Take a look here:

Social media platforms were flooded with comments from fans who couldn’t help but go gaga. Admirers praised her impeccable style, calling her a true fashion icon. Her fans lauded her for consistently raising the fashion bar. One of the fans wrote, “Actually these pics are so cute yaarrrr.” Another wrote, “Day by day she’s getting hotter more than sun.”

Mrunal Thakur gained fame for her movie Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. She has worked with Shahid Kapoor in the sports drama Jersey. She was last seen in Vardhan Ketkar’s Gumraah. She is gearing up for the release of Lust Stories 2 where she will be sharing the screen with Neena Gupta, Kajol, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Shubhash, Tamannaah Bhatia, Konkona Sen Sharma, Angad Bedi, Vijay Varma and many others. She has a TV series, Baahubali: Before the Beginning, and movies Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa, and Nani30 in the pipeline. The actress is currently busy promoting Lust Stories 2.