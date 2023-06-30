Mrunal Thakur Feels It's Important For Kids To 'Have Discussion About Sex At Home'; Here's Why

Mrunal Thakur recently headlined R.Balki’s segment in the highly-anticipated anthology film Lust Stories 2. Along with Angad Bedi and Neena Gupta, she shelled out some important bits about the importance of intimacy in a wholesome marriage. While she continues to heap praises for her performance, the actress emphasized in a recent interview how imperative it is for young, impressionable minds to be well versed on the topics of lust and sex.

Speaking with ANI, Mrunal explained, “I strongly believe that having matured conversations about sex and lust is key, especially when one is young and growing up. When one is a young adult, they have a role model who instils the right knowledge and information to a young person."

She also believes that a healthy dialogue in these subjects will deter them from consuming misinformation on the internet, "

If all young and impressionable minds, including kids within families, have at least one person they can have honest discussions with about these topics, they will be less likely to seek a plethora of misinformation from the outside world," she concluded.

Mrunal recently appeared in the crime thriller film Gumraah alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, where she portrayed a dual role. Directed by Vardhan Ketkar and produced by T-Series Films and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, the movie received praise for its action sequences but had a moderate commercial performance.

As for Lust Stories 2, the sequel to Lust Stories consists of four short film segments directed by R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh. The ensemble cast includes Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kumud Mishra, Neena Gupta, Tillotama Shome, and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. The film got released on Netflix June 29.

On the work front, Mrunal will play a key role in the film Pippa, directed by Raja Krishna Menon. It revolves around Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. He had fought along with his siblings.