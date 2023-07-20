Mrunal Thakur Joins Vijay Deverakonda's VD13, Says 'He Has The Ability To Bring Spark On Screen'

It’s been a little over a year since Mrunal Thakur entered the South industry with Sita Ramam in which she shared the screen with Dulquer Salmaan. The film was widely loved by all and performed well at the box office too. With this, Mrunal has already become one of the sought-after actors in the industry with some of the big projects in the kitty. Recently, the actress announced her next Telugu movie opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film is currently being dubbed as VD13.

In an official statement, Mrunal shared that she is excited to share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda. She heaped praises on the actor and recalled the memorable characters he played on screen as of now.

“I’m looking forward to working with Vijay as I do know that we can learn together and from each other as actors. Currently, we have started prep and the shoot of the film will start soon, and sharing screen space with Vijay is something I’m excited about. Whatever roles he does on screen, he has this great ability to bring this great spark on screen when he’s in front of the camera. With each passing film, he’s given such memorable characters which have become etched into our memories be it Dr. Arjun Reddy Deshmukh in Arjun Reddy or Vijay Anthony in Mahanati,” Mrunal said.

Mrunal also expressed gratitude for receiving an overwhelming response in the South film industry and added, “Right from the start when I started working on Sita Ramam, I was instantly welcomed with extreme warmth and love from the members and people from the South film industry. The industry has some of the finest actors in the country and I am grateful that I am getting a chance to share screen space with them. Whether it’s Dulquer, Nani and now Vijay, they are such different actors with very different fan bases, it’s never a dull day for me on the set. The love I got for Sita Ramam, I hope I receive the same love for my upcoming movies– Hi Naana and #VD13”.

Meanwhile, the shooting for VD13 is likely to begin soon. The film marks the reunion of Vijay and director Parasuram after Geetha Govindam, which was a huge hit.