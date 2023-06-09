Mrunal Thakur Makes Heads Turn In Stunning Black Bodycon Gown; Check Out Pictures

Mrunal Thakur is currently busy promoting her upcoming series Lust Stories 2. The anthology, helmed by four directors - Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh. The venture will be tackling themes like love, sex, and relationships. The cast also made it to the cover of a prestigious magazine. However, what caught our eye is Mrunal Thakur’s exceptionally stunning black gown that has been doing the rounds of the internet recently.

Mrunal Thakur opted for an elegant ribbed black gown with a high neck and full sleeves. The bodycon gown highlighted her curves. What adds an oomph factor to the gown is its cutout right at the bust with zipper details. She wore a pair of statement white pearl earrings to bring contrast to the monochromatic dress. As for makeup, she opted for a dewy skin base with nude lips and kohled eyes. She chose to wear her hair down with a middle parting.

In case you have missed out on the ravishing photo, check it out here-

The comment section was filled with praises for the Sita Ramam actress. “Soo Hot. Super Sexy," read a tweet reply. Another user wrote, “She looks fantastic in any style of dress, accessories, and make-up.

Mrunal Thakur gained fame for her movie Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. She has worked with Shahid Kapoor in the sports drama Jersey. She was last seen in Vardhan Ketkar’s Gumraah. She is gearing up for the release of Lust Stories 2 where she will be sharing the screen with Neena Gupta, Kajol, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Shubhash, Tamannaah Bhatia, Konkona Sen Sharma, Angad Bedi, Vijay Varma and many others. She has a TV series, Baahubali: Before the Beginning, and movies Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa, and Nani30 in the pipeline.