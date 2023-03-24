Mrunal Thakur on Comparisons With Tabu: 'She Is the Goddess I Worship'

Mrunal Thakur has officially established herself as a bankable star with last year’s one of the most successful films Sita Ramam. Despite her Bollywood debut Jersey not working in her favor, the stellar star is set to prove her mettle once again with the upcoming crime thriller film Gumraah. Interestingly, Mrunal plays a cop in this Aditya Roy Kapur starrer.

Mrunal Thakur shared that essaying a cop was challenging since there is a lot of responsibility. During the trailer launch of the fil, Mrunal revealed, “When you play a cop there is a responsibility. For the first time, I have played someone, who is firm. It is difficult to play a cop. But the way my character is written is interesting. There are a lot of shades, there are a lot of ups and downs. It was challenging, There were times when I would go to Vardhan (Ketkar, director) and tell him, ‘I don’t think I can do it’ and he would say, ‘you got this. And sometimes my voice is sweet that we had to be firm’,”

Her point of reference for the preparation of her character was her family. She stated, “My family belongs to the police department and it was nice to go back to them, take some anecdotes, listen to their stories and implement them in my character. There are strong women personalities out here, who do not get the recognition… It feels good to be in the centre (of the poster in Gumraah), who wouldn’t want to? It’s about time. We need to change the definition of how Indian actresses were treated role-wise and not the other way. It is lovely to get such powerful roles and I hope there are many more to come,”

Expressing her thoughts on being compared with Tabu and Rani Mukerji for their cop roles in Mardani and Drishyam, Mrunal said, “I look up to Tabu ma’am and she is the goddess I worship. One of the reasons why I want to do Gumraah is when I heard the story, I could picture only Tabu ma’am. This is something I want to explore, this space and this genre. I have never been part of a thriller movie and this is a film, where you will sit at the edge of your seat, and your mind will be at play. I am happy they are comparing me to Tabu and Rani ma’am, I hope I do justice,”

Notably, Gumraah is the remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam. Helmed by Vardhan Ketkar, the movie also marks his debut as a filmmaker. The movie which is bankrolled jointly by Bhushan Kumar and Mura Khetani will hit the cinema houses on April 7.

