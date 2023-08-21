Mrunal Thakur On Tasting Success In South And Bollywood: 'Sita Ramam Shaped My Career' | Exclusive

Mrunal Thakur effortlessly straddles multiple film industries and has firmly established herself as a talented actress. From TV to standout projects like Love Sonia, Sita Ramam and the more recent Made in Heaven Season 2, she has consistently proved her mettle. In an exclusive chat with News18, she delved into her approach of navigating the South Film Industry and Bollywood, the lessons she’s learnt from her co-stars, and her sense of responsibility as an actor. Excerpts:

Speaking of making a mark in both the South Film Industry and Bollywood, she said, “It’s such a blessing for me as an actress to be able to face the camera irrespective of the medium or language. Right now, I don’t think there’s a culture of a hero, or a heroine. The content and screenplay are supreme. These two things decide how much the film with resonate with the audience. I am very happy that I’m finally getting the opportunity to do the kind of work I always wanted to do."

There’s often a single film that shapes one’s career - that one film which connects with both the audience and the industry, serving as the breakthrough moment. Mrunal believes, for her, it was Hanu Raghavapudi’s period romantic drama, Sita Ramam, where she was paired opposite Dulquer Salmaan. “It was Sita Ramam down south and Love Sonia in Bollywood. Both these films were pathbreaking and shaped my career. It’s very tough to get the right role that will pave the way ahead. Sometimes, actors get that film in the beginning of their career and sometimes, it’s not until their 10th film. Many get the dues very late. But, what is very important is that you enjoy the journey. Recently, at the preview of AP Dhillon’s docu-series, it was so amazing to be in the same room as celebrated artists who are getting so much recognition internationally. I am trying to make sure that whatever opportunities I get, I make the most of," she said.

Mrunal has been receiving a lot of praise for her portrayed of an abused woman in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Made in Heaven Season 2. Speaking of it, she said, “I remember seeing an absolute ‘yes’ when I heard the story. I wanted to dedicate it to all the women across the globe who are going through abuse. My friends and family called me and said, ‘Mrunal, if you were Adhira, we know what you would’ve done.’ They said, ‘This is what makes you a very good actor because you’re not this person, but you are portraying the character with so much conviction on screen.’ I am happy that, as an actor, I’m getting to play roles that make a difference in society."

Mrunal recently announced her next Telugu film, in which she will star alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She is also a part of Hi Nanna, in which she stars opposite Nani. Delving into the challenges of working down South, she said, “When it comes to delivering dialogues in Telugu, there are three steps. First, I have to be handed the dialogues in English because that’s the common language between the makers and me, then I translate it to my mother tongue, Marathi, and then to Telugu. It’s a long process, and if the dialogues change at the last moment, one has to be really good at mugging up the lines on set. I’ve started taking Telugu lessons now."