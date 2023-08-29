Exclusive | Mrunal Thakur Calls Ranveer Her Lucky Charm, Says Hrithik Taught Her To 'Worship...'

Mrunal Thakur effortlessly straddles multiple film industries and has firmly established herself as a talented actress. From Dulquer Salmaan to Vijay Deverakonda and Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar - she has worked with the biggest of stars and revealed in an exclusive chat with News18 that she has learned something from each one of them.

“All my co-stars are my friends and mentors and they have made me a better actor. They have all taught me something or the other that I needed to learn," she said. Delving into what she has learnt from each one, she shared, “From John Abraham, Hrithik, Roshan and Farhan Akhtar, I learned how to worship my body. You can’t look the same in every character, right? That’s what they taught me."

Shahid Kapoor, with whom she worked in Jersey, taught her to be focused, while Dulquer made her more confident. “Shahid taught me how to not be distracted by all the 10,000 things happening on sets. From Dulquer, I learned how to deliver your dialogues in different languages and not be afraid of it. I think he’s the only actor who is working in so many industries, and he’s a superstar in all of them. Nani is such a natural! He taught me that you don’t have to always go over the top and can be subtle."

But, it is Ranveer Singh whom she considers her lucky charm. On being asked about it, she said, “I was working in television and director Shakun Batra gave me the opportunity to work with such a big star, Ranveer, in an ad film. From him, I learned that you cannot be dull! You have to have a certain energy, a charisma when you walk into a set. That ad became popular and paved the way for films."

Mrunal also expressed gratitude towards Hanu Raghavapudi. “He gave me such a big opportunity. Imagine, I don’t even speak Telugu! So, for him to give me the role was a very big deal. I am glad that filmmakers are now reaching out to me with good roles. They tell me, ‘Mrunal, you are that clay that can mould into any role’. For me, that’s a huge compliment," she concluded.