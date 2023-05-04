HOT! Mrunal Thakur Sets Instagram on Fire In Plunging Crop Top, Shares Sexy Photos From 'Paradise'

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur, have some mercy! The Sita Ramam actress switched on the ‘sexy’ mode and set Instagram on fire with her latest photos. In a series of photos she shared on Wednesday night, Mrunal was seen wearing a beige crop top with a plunging neckline and a pair of pants. She completed her look with a cape. Sharing the pictures, Mrunal wrote, “You can find me in paradise."

In one of the photos, the Bollywood diva was seen posing on a balcony while in another, she appeared lost as she was seated on a couch. She also shared a picture of the view from her room — a calm sea and the summer sun.

Several fans took to the comments section to shower Mrunal with compliments. “You’re the Paradise 🔥" a comment read. “I don’t usually comments on celeb’s pics Bcoz I know my comment will be invisible to you but still couldn’t stop myself….. You are looking very pretty," added another. “@mrunalthakur Looking so gorgeous and beautiful," a third comment read. However, a few were also heartbroken to see their ‘Sita’ dress up like this.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal made the headlines recently for her film Gumraah which was released last month. Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah is the remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam. Gumraah narrates the storyline of the murder investigation around a man which takes a riveting turn when police discover that the prime suspect is a lookalike. The Bollywood actress stars opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and plays the role of investigating officer Shivani Mathur in the film. This is Mrunal’s first cop role in her Bollywood career.

Mrunal became a pan-India name after her 2022 film, Sita Ramam became a huge success. The Bollywood actress starred alongside actor Dulquer Salman in the film. She got recognition for her role in the film. Her sober and beautiful look and acting in Sita Ramam won the audience’s hearts.

