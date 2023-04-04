CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » HOT! Mrunal Thakur Shows Off Sexy Curves in Revealing Bikini, Wows Fans With Bold Avatar
Published By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 18:24 IST

Mumbai, India

Mrunal Thakur has taken the internet by storm with her bold avatar in a bikini. Check out her sexy photos here

Mrunal Thakur is known for her infectious smile and incredible acting talent. She was last seen in Telugu blockbuster Sita Ramam in which she played the role of princess Noor Jahan alias Sita Mahalakshmi and received much appreciation and love. So when the actress posted a bunch of her photos in a revealing bikini on Tuesday evening, her fans went into overdrive.

In the photos, shared by Mrunal on her official Instagram account, the actress can be seen flaunting her curves in a stunning blue bikini. She is all smiles while posing for the camera. Mrunal simply captioned the photos: “Photo dump." While a section of fans flooded Mrunal’s post with compliments, others seemed a little disappointed. One user wrote, “Rip Sita Mahalakshmi." Another wrote, “The one and only heroin I don’t want to see in bikini is Mrunal." “But I followed Sita," wrote a third user.

However, her fans came to her rescue and praised Mrunal. “You look gorgeous," wrote one fan. “You are true inspiration beauty and acting," a second one commented.

Mrunal Thakur has slowly and steadily grown up the success ladder. While she was a household name for her stint on television, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Love Sonia (2018). Today, she is known for her work in Super 30, Jersey, and Sita Ramam, among other films. While Mrunal is winning over fans with her performances, the actress recently revealed she lost out on roles during her journey to break into Bollywood. One of which was the role in Jai Gangaajal (2016).

Speaking at the News18 Rising India Summit 2023, Mrunal Thakur opened up about the roles she auditioned for but couldn’t bag and revealed that she had auditioned for the 2016 film but it eventually landed in Priyanka Chopra’s lap. The film was directed by Prakash Jha. The film also starred Manav Kaul.

