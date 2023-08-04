Mrunal Thakur To Be Honoured With The Diversity In Cinema Award At The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne

Mrunal Thakur, the dynamic and versatile actress who has taken the cinematic world by storm, is set to be honored with the prestigious Diversity in Cinema Award at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This award, a testament to her exceptional talent and remarkable contributions, is in recognition of her outstanding performances across diverse roles and languages in the world of Indian cinema.

Having completed a remarkable year in the south film industry, Mrunal Thakur has swiftly risen to become one of the most sought-after names in contemporary cinema.

The Diversity in Cinema Award is set to be conferred upon Mrunal Thakur during the festival’s highly anticipated annual gala award night scheduled for August 11th. This recognition comes as she marks a pivotal milestone in her career – one year of successful foray into the world of South Indian cinema.

From the impactful portrayal of Sonia in “Love Sonia" to her captivating performance as Sita Mahalakshmi in her debut Telugu film, Mrunal Thakur has effortlessly crossed linguistic boundaries to make her mark. Her cinematic journey has transcended linguistic barriers, with notable contributions in Hindi, Telugu, and Marathi cinema. Her magnetic presence on both the big screen and the digital platform is evident through her roles in acclaimed projects such as “Ghost Stories" and “Lust Stories 2," which have captivated audiences across OTT platforms.

Mrunal Thakur’s remarkable rise in the southern film industry has seen her share screen space with some of the biggest superstars, including Dulquer Salmaan and soon with Nani and Vijay Devrakonda.

Speaking in this, Mrunal said, “"I am truly honored and humbled to receive the Diversity in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This recognition reaffirms my belief in the power of storytelling that transcends languages and cultures. As an artist, I’ve always aimed to explore a wide spectrum of characters, and this award motivates me to continue pushing boundaries and taking up roles that challenge and inspire me. I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had and excited for what the future holds in this incredible journey of cinema”.