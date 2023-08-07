Mrunal Thakur To Make Tamil Debut Opposite Sivakarthikeyan: Reports

Mrunal Thakur, known for her work predominantly in Hindi cinema with a few notable projects in Telugu and Marathi films, received immense appreciation for her acting prowess and success in the romantic drama Sita Raman released in Telugu. And for her fans, exciting news has now emerged that the actress has bagged a major project in a Tamil movie.

Reportedly, Mrunal has been signed for the lead role in a Sivakarthikeyan film, to be directed by AR Murugadoss. The filmmaker is known for hit action thriller movies like Ghajini, Darbar and Thuppakki. This film will mark Mrunal’s debut in the Tamil film industry. Her commendable fluency in Telugu in her last film Sita Raman left no doubt that she had mastered the language despite being relatively new to it. Expectations must now be high for her upcoming Tamil movie, with everyone anticipating another captivating display of her acting skills.

The yet-to-be-titled film, referred to as SK22 marks the first collaboration between actor Sivakarthikeyan and director AR Murugadoss in the male lead role. The film, with a patriotic theme, will have its music composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander, who has previously worked with both AR Murugadoss and Sivakarthikeyan, delivering several major hits.

Mrunal’s journey in the film industry began with her debut in the Marathi film Vitti Dandu in 2014, followed by Surajya. While these films had a modest impact, her breakthrough came with the 2018 film Love Sonia which shed light on the global issue of human trafficking. It was followed by a remarkable performance opposite Hrithik Roshan in the biographical drama Super 30 which became a commercial success and elevated her fame. Subsequently, she appeared in diverse projects such as Batla House, Dhamaka, Jersey and many more.

Her upcoming films include the October release of Namune, the Telugu film VD13, directed by Parasuram, slated for release on December 17, and the Telugu movie Hi Nanna, directed by Shouryuvis, set to hit theatres on December 21.