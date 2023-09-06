Mrunal Thakur To Star In Megastar Chiranjeevi's 157th Project? Here's What We Know

Mrunal Thakur is one of the most popular actresses in the country. She has been a part of some of the most popular projects in Bollywood and South Indian cinema. Mrunal has impressed the audience with her performances and has a massive fan following throughout the country. She has not only worked in Bollywood but has been a part of some of the biggest projects in the South Indian industry as well. The actress is one of the few people who started their career in the television world and is now successful on the silver screen as well. The actress has been in the news for her various upcoming projects. Now, there have been speculations that Mrunal will also be starring in a film with some of the biggest superstars in the South.

Mrunal Thakur gained a lot of success after her film Sita Ramam became a massive hit among the audience and at the box office. The film starred Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, and the romantic drama was highly appreciated. People loved Mrunal in the character of Sita, and she has been receiving a lot of attention from the South Indian industry. Recently, Megastar Chiranjeevi announced his highly anticipated film, tentatively titled #Mega157, on his birthday. The film is a fantasy entertainer and is directed by filmmaker Vassishta. According to reports, there has been news that the makers are now considering Mrunal Thakur to play the lead role in the film. Currently, there has been no official confirmation by the makers yet.

As Mrunal has garnered a lot of recognition, many directors and producers want her to be a part of their films. Earlier, there were rumours that she would also be collaborating with Suriya on a film, marking her Tamil debut. Currently, she has been hearing a lot of scripts from Malayalam and Tamil cinema as well.

Apart from that, Mrunal has an interesting line-up of films. She will be next seen with Natural Star Nani in Hi Nanna. The film is directed by Shouryuv and is expected to hit theatres in October this year. She will also be seen in another Telugu film with Vijay Deverakonda, tentatively titled #VD13. In Bollywood, she will be seen in Pippa, Pooja Meri Jaan, and Aankh Micholi.