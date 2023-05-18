HOT! Mrunal Thakur Turns Up Heat In Very Racy Black Swimsuit At Cannes, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur is raising the heat on Instagram with her sexy video from the 2023 Cannes film festival. Mrunal opted for a very racy outfit for her Cannes debut this year. The Jersey star went bold as she donned a three-piece black ensemble featuring a sequined jacket over a black swimsuit and sheer pants.

After sharing a series of hot photos in the glamorous outfit, Mrunal posted a sexy video of her walking in the attire on her Instagram account. Sharing the video, Mrunal wrote: “I was always punished in school for day-dreaming… Well I am living that dream all day now."

While sharing her excitement about making a debut at Cannes, Mrunal said, “Attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time fills me with thrill. Representing Grey Goose at such a renowned platform is truly an honor. I eagerly anticipate engaging with international filmmakers, discovering new possibilities, and presenting the talent that Indian cinema holds."

top videos

The Cannes Film Festival is taking place at the renowned Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes in Cannes, France. Ruben Östlund has been appointed as this year’s jury president. Last year, India held the distinguished position of the official Country of Honour at the Marche’ Du Film, which coincided with the Cannes Film Festival.

As per the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Kanu Behl’s “Agra" will be featured in the Directors’ Fortnight section, Anurag Kashyap’s “Kennedy" will be screened during the Midnight Screenings, and “Nehemich" will be showcased in the La Cinef section of the Festival de Cannes. Additionally, a restored Manipuri film titled “Ishanhou" will be presented in the Classics section.