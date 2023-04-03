Mrunal Thakur's Look In This Tea-Length Organza Gown Is Pure Fashion Goals, See Pics

Mrunal Thakur is well-known for her acting skills as well as her impeccable sense of style. The actress’ wardrobe choices have always impressed fashion enthusiasts and she never shies away from setting lofty fashion goals for us. The actress always looks great in whatever she wears.

It’s fair to say botanical prints have a top reputation in the spring and Mrunal Thakur’s pick from the designer roof of Gauri & Nainika is just colourfully and prettily sweet. Mrunal took social media by storm when Sheefa J Gilani recently styled her in an off-the-shoulder dress designed by the New Delhi-based designer. It feels fantastic to imagine yourself dressed up in this organza gown. It has a stronger appeal with fewer pinks and more reds. Her tea-length gown has an overlap feature at the bust, a deep neckline, and a voluminous skirt. Her look was completed with a necklace and pointed-toe pumps. When you see the ensemble, it certainly feels like a glam take, but it becomes more convincing and purchasable when you will know that they are curated from 100% recycled PET bottles. Put these on your to-wear list for brunch or cocktail hour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur will be seen in Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur. It is a certified Hindi remake of the popular Tamil action film Thadam, which premiered in 2019. Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan. Furthermore, Mrunal has Pippa and Aankh Micholi in the pipeline.

