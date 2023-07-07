MS Dhoni Excited As Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Watch Match; Video Goes Viral On Mahi's Birthday

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan, a passionate cricket enthusiast and co-owner of the IPL team KKR, is frequently spotted at cricket matches. Back in 2007, he made headlines when he attended the inaugural Twenty20 match played in India. He was accompanied by his Om Shanti Om co-star Deepika Padukone, leaving former captain MS Dhoni surprised and fan-boying. A video recently resurfaced from the cricket match and is going viral today, on MS Dhoni’s birthday.

In the video, Deepika can be seen sitting next to Shah Rukh, dressed in a white outfit, during a cricket match against Australia at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium. Shah Rukh Khan, who looked smart in a casual look with a black t-shirt, blew kisses towards the camera. The throwback footage captured MS Dhoni’s smile upon noticing Shah Rukh in the audience and he, assumably, even mentioned “Shah Rukh Khan" to his teammate. India won the match, defeating Australia by seven wickets.

Fans on Reddit had wholesome comments to drop about the video. One user wrote, “Did he say Shah Rukh aaya hai with that huge grin? Very cute!" Another wrote, “As a kid I thought he looked at Deepika and blushed (and thus was distracted which is not good) but I now realize he actually said ‘Shah rukh aaya hai’ Bro was happy to see SRK like all of us. Sorry Dhoni!!"

Last year, when asked SRK was asked about how he feels when MS Dhoni bats against his team KKR, Shah Rukh Khan gave a three-word response to the fan’s question.

“How do you feel when MS Dhoni comes to bat against KKR #AskSRK,” a fan asked him on Twitter. The actor wrote, “Ha ha nervous.”

Ha ha nervous https://t.co/HOpPh2DBjF— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan, has, time and again, spoken of his fondness for Dhoni.