MS Dhoni Poses With Oscar Trophy; Meets Bomman, Bellie, Kartiki Gonsalves With Ziva; Video Goes Viral

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni met with Oscar-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves and the couple from her highly-acclaimed film The Elephant Whisperers, Bomman and Bellie. The official CSK handle shared a video and a photo showing that the legendary cricketer not only greeted the trio with big smiles but also introduced his daughter Ziva to them.

After interacting with them briefly, Dhoni was seen posing with the couple and the director. At one point, he also posed with the Oscar trophy before resuming his practice session. Dhoni also presented them with personalised CSK jerseys at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Tuesday.

Sharing the photos, CSK’s official Instagram handle wrote, “Roars of appreciation to the team that won our hearts! 👏 So good to host Bomman, Bellie and filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves!"

Chennai Super Kings also revealed that a special felicitation ceremony will be hosted for the couple and the filmmaker at the stadium on Wednesday (May 10), ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals.

CSK owner Rupa Gurunath will reportedly present mementoes. The team will also present a cheque to Mudumalai Tiger Conservation Foundation for the welfare of elephants."We are very happy to celebrate our elephant caregivers Bomman and Bellie along with Kartiki, whose engrossing storytelling spread the heart-warming tale far and wide. It is a matter of great pride for all of us that our own people have reached the global stage. Conserving Asian Elephants is the need of the hour and we are also happy to extend our support to the two elephants Ammu and Raghu by contributing towards their living expenses," Chennai Super Kings Cricket a> imited CEO KS Viswanathan said.

For the unversed, The Elephant Whisperers is a poignant story about a couple hailing from South India, Bomman and Bellie, who dedicate their lives to looking after and tending to Raghu, an orphaned baby Elephant. The documentary aptly captured the familial dynamics between the human and the animal world and was beautifully captured by Karan Thapliyal, Krish Makhija, Anand Bansal, and Kartiki Gonsalves.

The film won Best Documentary Short Film. Following the win, the filmmaker and the couple seen in the movie have been showered with much love from fans and several political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

