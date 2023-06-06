Mughal-E-Azam Now A Broadway-Style Musical; Promo Shot In NYC's Times Square Goes Viral

The magnum opus Mughal-E-Azam has made a dazzling debut on Broadway, bringing its grandeur to the stage and audiences alike. This iconic 1960 film has undergone a big transformation into a Broadway-style musical, guaranteeing a breathtaking experience.

The excitement soared as the promo of Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical unfolded in the iconic Times Square of New York City. The streets came alive with soulful melodies and performers in beautiful anarkalis swayed to the music, creating a flashmob of sorts.

The buzz surrounding Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical is undeniable. This iconic film has been reimagined for the stage, bringing the magic of Broadway to life. Produced by Shapoorji Pallonji and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, the musical took off on a 13-city tour in North America last month, presented by Cinema On Stage. It combines Indian classical music, kathak dance, beautiful costumes and live singing to create an unforgettable experience. With over 150 artists involved, the theatrical extravaganza transports the audience to the timeless love story.

Fans of Mughal-E-Azam took to social media, sharing their enthusiasm for the Broadway-inspired Musical. The promo video left viewers in awe. A promotional event took place in New York’s Times Square featuring dancers who mesmerised one and all with their performance to the classic, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya. The video, no surprises there, quickly went viral on the internet. Check it out here:

Mughal-e-Azam is a 1960 epic historical drama directed by K. Asif. The iconic film is set in the Mughal era and tells the story of Prince Salim, Emperor Akbar’s son, who falls in love with the court dancer Anarkali. The film explores their forbidden romance, the conflict it creates between the father and son and the ultimate sacrifice they make for their love.