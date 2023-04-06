'Mujhse Zyada Toh Tum Log Viral Hogaye' : Urfi Javed To Paps After NMACC Launch

Ever since the NMACC, Indian paps have been making headlines for hilariously addressing international stars and even mispronouncing their names. Now, Uorfi Javed was seen making fun of paparazzi during her latest spotting. In a viral video, the diva enacted how the paps were calling the international celebs such as ‘Zendaya ikde, ikde (Zendaya look here),’ ‘Tom,’ and 'Jhendaya'. She also asked, ‘Kaunsa word hain yeh? (Which word is this even?)" “Mujhse zyada toh tum log viral hogaye ho (More than me, you guys have gotten viral)," Uorfi added. She also surprised paps by gifting them smartwatches. “I have enough for everyone," she said. At first, the paps believed that Uorfi was pulling an April Fool's joke on them but later expressed gratitude when she handed over the gifts to them. For the evening, the actress donned a short purple dress with a unique cut-out in the front. She accessorized the look with hoop earrings and opted for nude high heels. For the glam, Javed opted for a high bun hairdo, well-done brows, mascara and pink glossy lips.Watch the video below

Uorfi turned heads recently by wearing a formal blue coat and matching trousers, but with a unique twist. She covered it in green grass. She completed her look with a neat bun hairstyle and brown heels. Uorfi's caption for the post read, “It’s environment day Tom! Did my part! Lol. Guess what I made this from!”

Uorfi recently posted a public apology on her Twitter account for “offending sentiments." The Bigg Boss OTT star promised that going forward, everyone will witness a “transformed Uorfi." She wrote, “I apologise for hurting everyone’s sentiments by wearing what I wear. From now on you guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes. Maafi."

I apologise for hurting everyone’s sentiments by wearing what I wear . From now on you guys will see a changed Uorfi . Changed clothes . Maafi— Uorfi (@uorfi_) March 31, 2023

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed was reportedly offered a spot in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, but she declined the opportunity.

