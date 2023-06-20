Mukesh Khanna Says Adipurush Is 'Tamasha,' Asks Om Raut 'Ravan Ke Liye Saif Ali Khan Hi Mila?'

Mukhesh Khanna is the latest actor to expressed disappointment with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush. Recently, the Shaktimaan actor dropped a video on YouTube and slammed the makers for ‘insulting’ the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. He went on to call Om Raut directorial a ‘bhayanak tamasha’ and questioned those who reviewed movie as a ‘comedy’.

“I usually do not talk about films, but this is related to my faith. I have read the reactions of people. One person, today’s youth, said ‘mazaa aya, comedy tha accha (It was fun, comedy film)’. I was like ‘How can Ramayan be comedy?’ So I decided to take a look, and when I researched, I realised isase bada bhayanak tamasha nahi ho sakta, isase bada apmaan nahi ho sakta humare Ramayan ka (There can be no worse drama than the film and no bigger insult to Ramayan than Adipurush),” Mukesh Khanna said.

The veteran actor not only slammed the portrayal of Ravana in Adipurush but also questioned Om Raut for casting Saif Ali Khan in the role. “Raavan may be scary, but how can look like Chandrakanta’s Shivdutt - vishpurush? He was a pandit. You will be shocked how can someone imagine and design Raavan in this manner,” he said.

“Om Raut ko Raavan ke liye sirf Saif Ali Khan mila? Isase uncha character industry me rah nahi gaya kya? Raavan kaddavar tha, isko jugaad se banaya. Raavan kam sasta smuggler zyada dikhta hai (Couldn’t Om Raut find a better actor than Saif Ali Khan? This one looks less like Raavan and more like a cheap smuggler),” the actor added.

Mukesh Khanna is not the first actor who has expressed disappointment with Adipurush. Earlier, Karan Suchak, who used to play the role of Laxman in the television show Siya Ke Ram, also urged everyone to avoid watching Adipurush. Prior to him, Arun Govil aka Ram of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana also slammed the makers of Adipurush and called Prabhas starrer ‘Hollywood Ki Cartoon’. “What was wrong with the depiction we have all known and loved for all these years? What was the need to change things? Perhaps the team doesn’t have proper faith in Lord Rama and Sita, and that is why they made these changes,” he told ABP News.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The film hit theatres on June 16.