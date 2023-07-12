Mumbai’s Eros Cinema To Reopen As South Mumbai’s First IMAX Screen: Reports

After months of speculation regarding the iconic Mumbai theatre, Eros Cinema, the site is being turned into an IMAX screen soon, according to new reports. Established in 1938, it is a significant landmark for the city and a treat for cinemagoers in Mumbai. To everyone’s delight, it is reported that Eros Cinema will be reopening soon for business.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed that the majority of the work is complete and the theatre might open this year if all the permissions are approved. The source said, “Eros will open as an IMAX with laser screen. Apart from the IMAX screen, it’ll have a few small normal screens as well. Most of the work is complete and it should open soon, hopefully, this year, provided it gets all the permissions from the government authorities."

“Initially, Eros cinema was supposed to be an Inox multiplex but after the merger, it’ll be a PVR-Inox property" the source added.

In 2017, the classic single-screen cinema hall was shut down due to poor ticketing business. It could not compete with the new multiplexes. In 2018, it was reported that the building would be used in two parts: a 300-seat movie hall on the first floor and a department store on the ground floor; however, this did not materialise. Soon after, in April 2023, rumours rose that the theatre would be demolished, which made Mumbaikars go crazy. Eventually, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had to intervene and clarify that the building was not being demolished. Besides, Eros Cinema will be South Mumbai’s first IMAX screen. Earlier, the nearest IMAX screen for the residents was at PVR Lower Parel.

The entertainment portal also reported that another PVR Inox-owned IMAX screen will open this year at the Jio World Convention Centre.The opening of these two IMAX screens would bring the total to 7, making the city have the most IMAX screens in the country. Delhi and Bengaluru are in the second position, as both cities have six IMAX screens each.