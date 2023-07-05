Mumtaz Birthday: Chocklet to Malabar Police, Top Movies of the Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Actress

Mumtaz is an exemplary actress who has worked mostly in Tamil films but has been part of a few Bollywood movies as well. Born in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, Mumtaz’s full name is Nagma Khan. She has spent nearly two decades in the film industry and is known for her glorious roles. She has worked in Hindi movies Boond and Yeh Tera Ghar Yeh Meera Ghar. Apart from films, she also was a part of several reality TV shows. She became the judge in the dance reality show Boys Vs Girls- Season 1 and Maanada Mayilada- Season 6.
The actress has retired from showbiz and was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 2 in 2018. On the occasion of her 43rd birthday today, here are some of her best movies to watch.
- Monisha En Monalisa
Mumtaz made her debut with this film in 1999. T. Rajendar wrote, directed, and produced Monisha En Monalisa. He also composed the soundtrack and played a supporting role as philosopher Kaadhaldasan. The plot revolved around Rahul (Raman Trikha) courting Monisha, played by Mumtaj, but destiny tested them as they planned to meet each other.
- Malabar Police
This crime comedy film was directed by P. Vasu and starred Sathyaraj, Khushbu, Abbas, and Mumtaz. It was released in the year 1999 and was quite successful. Mumtaz played the role of Julie, who ends up witnessing a murder, and the investigative officer looks for her to solve the case.
- Kushi
J. Suryah wrote and directed Kushi, which was produced by A. M. Rathnam. Mumtaz played the role of Anita, a supporting character, while the film was led by Vijay and Jyothika. The film was released in the year 2000 and later reproduced in Telugu as Kushi, Hindi as Khushi, and Kannada as Eno Onthara.
- Chocklet
Directed by A. Venkatesh, Chocklet starred Mumtaz in dual roles. She plays both Nirmala (Nimmi) and Bhama in the 2001 film. R. Madhesh wrote the story. In addition, the film stars Prashanth and Jaya Re, Livingston, Suhasini, and Nagendra Prasad.
- Azhagana Naatkal
Sundar C. directed Azhagana Naatkal, with actors Karthik and Rambha as the leads. Mumtaz played the pivotal role of Rekha in the film. The film, which was released in 2001, is a remake of the Malayalam film Minnaram, as well as a loose adaptation of the Jaishankar film Penne Nee Vaazhg.