Mumtaz Turns 76: Best Movies and Evergreen Songs of the Veteran Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUMTAZ: Veteran actress Mumtaz who is remembered for her phenomenal Bollywood career and her roles in films like Khilona, Roti, Brahmachari, Loafer, Do Raaste, and Aap Ki Kasam among others turns a year older today. From action to romance to family drama, Mumtaz gained favour from her fans with her acting and dancing skills. Still recognised as the Diva of her times, her pairing with superstar Rajesh Khanna was most admired and they co-starred in as many as eight films together.

From featuring in some evergreen and classic Bollywood films to being a part of some popular songs like Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche, Gore Rang Pe Itna Guman Kar, Bindiya Chamkegi, and Ye Reshmi Zulfein, the evergreen Bollywood diva clearly reigned during the golden era of cinema. She went beyond the stereotypical boundaries that were set on female actresses at that time, further leaving the audiences enchanted with her acting skills and charms.

As the actress celebrates her 76th birthday on Monday, July 31, 2023, what could be more perfect than remembering some of her best films and also the songs that got popular with fans?

Mumtaz Birthday: Best films

Brahmachari (1968)

While the film revolved around Brahmachari (Shammi Kapoor), Mumtaz still gave her best in a supporting role. The film later also won the Filmfare Best Movie Award. Do Raaste (1969)

The film that got her much-needed success, Mumtaz clearly outshined herself in the film as she featured alongside the superstar, late actor Rajesh Khanna. Khilona (1970)

Featuring alongside legends like Sanjeev Kumar and Shatrughan Sinha, Mumtaz did justice to her role as he played the role of a prostitute who helps a mentally unstable man to recover from his insanity. Apna Desh (1972)

One of the well-accredited films of her career, Apna Desh displayed Mumtaz’s seamless acting skills and outgoing drama as she featured opposite Rajesh Khanna yet again. Besides the powerful direction, the film’s songs also turned out to be big hits. Loafer (1973)

One of the most memorable films of her career, Loafer is indeed a mixed ride of thrill, drama, and romance, showing the amazing chemistry between Dharmendra and Mumtaz as Ranjit and Anju.

Mumtaz Birthday: Best Songs

Apart from enjoying a successful film career, Mumtaz’s songs also gained much popularity. Some of her well-known songs are:

Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche from Brahmachari is still remembered as one of the peppiest tracks of her time.

Gore Rang Pe Na Itna Gumaan Kar from Roti shows the playful antics between Mumtaz and Rajesh Khanna. Sang by the legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, the song is still fresh in fans’ minds.

Bindiya Chamkegi from Do Raaste is an example of an enchanting melody sung by the renowned Lata Mangeshkar. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Aj5HvxyNmw

Ye Reshmi Zulfein from Do Raaste is another masterpiece from the 1969 film. Sung by Mohammed Rafi, the song clearly changed the course of romantic melodies in the Indian film industry.

As the veteran actress celebrates her birthday this year, we also extend our heartfelt wishes to her.