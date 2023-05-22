Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Now, in a fresh interview with News18 Showsha, Monika Bhadoriya, who used to play the role of Bawri in the popular sitcom, has made several shocking allegations against TMKOC producer Asit Kumar Modi.

Monika revealed that Asit Modi would have “a lot of fights" with co-star Munmun Dutta too. Munmun was missing from the show for a few months last year.

“Munmun hasn’t left the show but she must be tortured and therefore she must not have come to the sets for a long time," Monika told us. “When they torture a lot, people decide that they cannot comeback to work but then they call back and try to make things better. A lot of fights have happened with her (Munmun Dutta) too. She has also left the sets several times after arguments. She has not come to sets then for several days," the actress added.

Monika further alleged that females are not respected on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and said, “They do not value females. If a female actor is done with her shoot, they ask them to stay back. They try to finish male actor’s shoot first. Come what may, they do not value females there."

Monika further claimed that female actors are not even given equal pay in TMKOC despite same screen time as their male counterparts. “Males are paid more. They pay us very less in comparison to male actors even if the screen time for both actors is same. They abuse females there. What else can you expect? I can never tell you what all they say. I can never use such dirty language," she argued.

The actress concluded by saying that Asit Kumarr Modi is ‘misguided’ by his team and therefore he ‘mistreats’ people in his show. “Asit Modi’s team has been changed. His new team misguides him. He does not get to know the whole thing. Therefore, he listens something, understands something else and then mistreats people. He talks very badly with everyone," she told us.