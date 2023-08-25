Music Composer Aadhi Receives PhD Degree From Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

Musical duo Hiphop Tamizha (Aadhi and Jeeva) is known for their compositions in films like Thani Oruvan, and Kaththi. Aadhi now plans to move ahead in his career as an entrepreneur and aims to start a music academy. Aadhi completed his doctorate degree (PhD) in music entrepreneurship for this purpose recently. RN Ravi, the Governor of Tamil Nadu, conferred this degree to Aadhi at the 38th convocation ceremony of Bharathiar University, Coimbatore. The convocation ceremony happened yesterday, on August 24. He reached the university on the stipulated date and received his degree from the governor. Aadhi also enjoyed a conversation with the other students, who obtained their degrees on this occasion. He interacted with the media at the event, and said that he had spent five years pursuing his research on the music and feels happy now on its completion.

Aadhi also told the media that it was not an easy task for him to work on his assignments as a composer and study for the research, simultaneously. While his fans are happy about this accomplishment, some also criticised him for receiving the degree from RN Ravi. Ravi has received strong criticism for being against the measures undertaken for the welfare of Tamilians. Aadhi expressed his viewpoint on this matter as well and said that there was no other alternative for him, but to obtain the degree from none other than the governor. He also expressed his happiness about the recent successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 mission’s Lander Module. When asked about his upcoming projects, Aadhi said that one of his films will be released in some time.

Aadhi successfully entertained the audience with his acting skills as well in the film Veeran written and directed by Ark Saravan. Veeran revolves around a 15-year-old boy from Veeranor who gets hurt by lightning and goes into a state of coma. He receives superpowers of lightning and mind control after waking up from the coma. Veeran received mixed reviews but Adhi’s fans admired that he has improved his acting skills to a great extent.