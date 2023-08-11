Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander Sings To The Audience At Jailer’s Screening

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer hit the theatres yesterday, August 10. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles. Jailer is running successfully in theatres, and Rajinikanth’s fans are showering love on it. The film’s music composer, Anirudh Ravichander, recently visited Vettri Theatre in Chennai with his family to watch Jailer. He was seen having a good time with his family and the audience. Anirudh also performed Jailer’s song after the show, and the audience was also seen joining him. The video was posted by a film analyst present at the theatre. It went viral in no time. In the clip, Anirudh seems excited to share his time with the audience, who are participating with him by singing the famous Hukum song from Jailer.

Jailer marks the return of Rajinikanth on the big screens after a two-year gap. It received an immense response from its followers; on a working day, it managed to collect over Rs 72 crore, marking a grand opening for the film. Jailer’s story revolves around a man named Muthuvel Pandian, who is a strict yet empathetic jailer. How he sets out to stop a gang from trying to rescue their leader from the prison forms the core of the film.

The film is produced by Ramesh Kuchirayar, Kalanidhi Maran, Raja Sridhar, and Hari Vishnu. The cinematography has been done by Vijay Kartik Kannan, the editing by R Nirmal, and the stunts by Stun Shiva.

Jailer is receiving a positive response, and the audience is applauding the performances of Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Yogi Babu. Anirudh’s music has also impressed the audience.

According to reports, Jailer marked a milestone after the offices in Chennai announced a holiday on its premiere day. This was done to pay tribute to the release of Rajnikanth’s film after two years. The film is expected to perform well at the box-office and will soon join the 100-crore club.