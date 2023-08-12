Music Composer GV Prakash Condemns Attack On Dalit Siblings In Tirunelveli

Tamil music composer and actor GV Prakash recently expressed profound sadness over the heart-wrenching caste-based incident in Nanguneri, Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu. The incident shocked the nation and sparked outrage among the people against caste-based crimes happening in the country. GV Prakash is among the few people from the entertainment industry who have expressed their views on this sensitive issue on Twitter. GV Prakash’s tweet, when translated to English, reads: “I wish you a speedy recovery, brother Chinnathurai. If caste is society, then let the wind spread evil."

His tweet went viral on social media. Many people were seen lauding him for taking a stance against caste-based crimes. One of the users wrote, “The original celebrity is someone who uses their fame and fan base to benefit society. GV Prakash is one of them."

Another user commented, “Thaliavan always raises a voice for everything."

GV Prakash’s tweet was regarding a tragic event, where a class 2 student named Chinnadurai was brutally attacked by caste fanatics using a sickle. The victim’s father, who belongs to a Dalit family and is a labourer, hails from the same region and has been struggling to provide education for his two children — a 17-year-old son and a 14-year-old daughter. Around 10:30 pm, a group of six minors barged into their residence and attacked Chinnadurai with a sickle, which left him severely injured. To save his brother, his courageous younger sister also tried to intervene and stop the brutal assault, but was also left injured.

According to reports, Chinnadurai had been absent from his school after he was brutally discriminated against by some of the upper-caste students. Concerned by his absence, his teachers urged him to join back, but he was once again ridiculed by horrifying encounters by his peers. Chinnadurai then complained about his bullies, and that’s probably why he was attacked.

The horrific attack on Chinnadurai has once again underlined the fact that societal issues of caste-based discrimination are still ingrained in various parts of India, and many people have to face the brunt of the discrimination.