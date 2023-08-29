CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Armaan MalikJagadeeswaranJawan Dream Girl 2 Box OfficeNayanthara
Home » Movies » Music Composer Hamsalekha To Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara Festival This Year
1-MIN READ

Music Composer Hamsalekha To Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara Festival This Year

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 13:35 IST

Bengaluru, India

Hamsalekha is a renowned Kannada music director and lyricist.

Hamsalekha is a renowned Kannada music director and lyricist.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah made this announcement at an event.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that the Dasara celebrations in Mysuru city will be conducted with grandeur this year. He emphasised the importance of avoiding unnecessary expenses during the 10-day event. It’s worth noting that Mysuru is Siddaramaiah’s hometown. The CM visited Sri Chamundeshwari temple today, on August 29. He, along with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, offered a silk saree and Phala Tambula to the goddess. During this event, Siddaramaiah announced that this year’s Dussehra inauguration will be performed by Hamsalekha. Music maestro Hamsalekha is renowned for his deep love for Kannada culture and language, as well as his melodious contributions to the Kannada film industry. Recognised as the Nada Brahma of Sandalwood, Hamsalekha holds a prominent position as a music director and lyricist. His musical endeavours have taken Kannada cinema to greater heights.

The team overseeing the Dasara festivities will analyse the expenses linked to organising the event. Afterwards, with the CM’s direction, the state government will determine the budget assigned for Dasara celebration. Notably, the CM also unveiled that the inauguration of the Dasara celebrations is slated for October 15, taking place between 10:15 am. and 10:30 am, atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru.

Siddaramaiah chaired an important meeting recently in Bengaluru to discuss the arrangement of the Dasara celebrations. He stressed the aim of drawing more tourists to the event. Additionally, he pointed out that the festivities will feature diverse highlights, including cultural programs, yuva dasara, farmers’ dasara, and city illumination. The flag parade is scheduled for Vijayadashami Day. Integral celebrations like Bamboo Rafting, lamp-lighting, and Panjina Kawayat are set to be observed as well.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. entertainment
  2. regional cinema
  3. karnataka
  4. news18-discover
first published:August 29, 2023, 13:35 IST
last updated:August 29, 2023, 13:35 IST