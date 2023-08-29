Music Composer Hamsalekha To Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara Festival This Year

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that the Dasara celebrations in Mysuru city will be conducted with grandeur this year. He emphasised the importance of avoiding unnecessary expenses during the 10-day event. It’s worth noting that Mysuru is Siddaramaiah’s hometown. The CM visited Sri Chamundeshwari temple today, on August 29. He, along with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, offered a silk saree and Phala Tambula to the goddess. During this event, Siddaramaiah announced that this year’s Dussehra inauguration will be performed by Hamsalekha. Music maestro Hamsalekha is renowned for his deep love for Kannada culture and language, as well as his melodious contributions to the Kannada film industry. Recognised as the Nada Brahma of Sandalwood, Hamsalekha holds a prominent position as a music director and lyricist. His musical endeavours have taken Kannada cinema to greater heights.

The team overseeing the Dasara festivities will analyse the expenses linked to organising the event. Afterwards, with the CM’s direction, the state government will determine the budget assigned for Dasara celebration. Notably, the CM also unveiled that the inauguration of the Dasara celebrations is slated for October 15, taking place between 10:15 am. and 10:30 am, atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru.

Siddaramaiah chaired an important meeting recently in Bengaluru to discuss the arrangement of the Dasara celebrations. He stressed the aim of drawing more tourists to the event. Additionally, he pointed out that the festivities will feature diverse highlights, including cultural programs, yuva dasara, farmers’ dasara, and city illumination. The flag parade is scheduled for Vijayadashami Day. Integral celebrations like Bamboo Rafting, lamp-lighting, and Panjina Kawayat are set to be observed as well.