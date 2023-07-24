Music Composer Sreejith Edavana Turns Writer-director For Pan-India Film CICADA

Music composer Sreejith Edavana left music lovers captivated with his compositions in his debut song Nenjodu Cherthu and film Shikkari Shambhu. Now, he has taken up the role of music director in the pan-India film Cicada as well. This film also marks Edavana’s debut in writing and direction. It is slated to be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil. Edavana shared the poster of the film on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Yes we have started to Fly…Here’s the First look Poster of our movie Titled “CICADA". A dream come true moment. My first movie as Writer/Director. @iamrajithcr @actor_jaisejose @gayathry_mayoora_official in the lead and introducing a bunch of talented artists and technicians. Need all your love and support."

Singer Aparna Rajeev and actor Kalesh Ramanand commented with heart emoticons on Edavana’s post. Others also congratulated him on this accomplishment.

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas also launched the poster of CICADA which is touted to be a survival thriller. Besides Tovino, about 60 actors from the Malayalam film industry have shared the poster of the film on social media. Actor Jaise Jose, who has predominantly taken up the roles of character artists, has bagged a powerful role in CICADA. Actress Gayathri Mayura will play the female lead in the film.

Shajith Kumaran is in charge of the editing and Naveen Raj has worked as a cinematographer on CICADA. Vivek has penned the lyrics. As per the reports, the shooting of the film was completed in Bengaluru, Kochi and Attapadi. Vandana Menon and Gopakumar P have produced this film under the banner of Thirna Films and Entertainment.

Sreejith Edavana last worked as the music director for the album Oh My Mandhakini, directed by Rahul Tilak. Actors Ankith Harikrishnan and Karthika Suresh played the lead roles in the album, produced by Sajith Maniyar under Vayalinkara Productions. It was released on February 14. Lyricist Vivek was also associated with Oh My Mandhakini.