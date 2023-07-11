Music Of Kaavaalaa From Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer Lifted From This 1958-Film?

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, will hit the big screen on August 10. This film has dominated the headlines recently after Sun TV unveiled the lyrical video of the song Kaavaalaa on July 6. The eye-catchy track shows actress Tamannaah Bhatia setting the stage on fire with her electrifying dance moves. Now, this song has hit troubled waters after some viewers observed that the composer Anirudh Ravichander has lifted its music. They opined that the song is a rip-off of one of the tracks from Nadodi Mannan (1958), directed by MG Ramachandran. Many users have now shared clips showing the similarities between both tracks.

The music of both tracks is the same, but close listening to the numbers will reveal a minute difference. Nadodi Mannan’s music director, the late SM Subbaiah Naidu, has used classical folk instruments in producing the tune.

In this clip, one of the users sarcastically commented that Anirudh has not copied, but he has taken inspiration from Nadodi Mannan’s music. Others wrote that despite being copied, the song is a brilliant one. Another user tagged the makers of Jailer and demanded an explanation from their side. No one responded to the comment.

Another user shared a similar clip on the channel and wrote in the caption, “Jailer Music Copy from Naadodi Mannan”.

Social media users ridiculed Anirudh for this work. One of them commented that listeners should enjoy the track rather than point out loopholes in it.

Despite the memes and jokes about Anirudh, Kaavaalaa has struck a chord with the audience owing to the music and Tamannah’s flawless moves. Arunraja Kamaraj has penned the lyrics of this number, while Anirudh and Shilpa Rao have provided their vocals. The best part of the track was Rajinikanth grooving alongside Tamannah and showing his trademark sunglass flip step. Kaavaalaa is trending at number 5 on Youtube and received 23 million views and counting.

Users have appreciated singer Shilpa and commented that the flute portion and Tamannah’s steps were the best part of the track. One of the users also commented that many people are appreciating Rajnikanth, but Shilpa and Tamannaah’s performance deserves more appreciation. “This song is a vibe material”, the user wrote.

Jailer, backed by Sun Pictures, revolves around a gang that tries to rescue their leader from prison. The jailer of the prison is tasked to stop them from this crime.